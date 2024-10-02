iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Cut by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.2% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,452 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,881 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWF opened at $370.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

