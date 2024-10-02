iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 547,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $66,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $132.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.89. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

