iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 737.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $495,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,692,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $254,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $224.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.25. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

