iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $137.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

