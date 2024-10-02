iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.53

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$36.53 and last traded at C$36.51, with a volume of 61647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.42.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.03.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

