iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $64.52. iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF shares last traded at $64.17, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF

(Get Free Report)

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.