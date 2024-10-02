iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,673 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $14,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

