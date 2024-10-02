ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.52

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.52 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 48.36 ($0.65). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 49.06 ($0.66), with a volume of 1,325,627 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ITM Power to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.74) to GBX 90 ($1.20) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 60 ($0.80) to GBX 59 ($0.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a market cap of £302.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,226.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.52.

In related news, insider Dennis Schulz acquired 518 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £300.44 ($401.87). Insiders have acquired 1,058 shares of company stock worth $60,216 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

