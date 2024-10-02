J Mariner Kemper Sells 24,300 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $2,473,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,904 shares in the company, valued at $162,988,036.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, J Mariner Kemper sold 10,115 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $940,695.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 124 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $11,812.24.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMB Financial stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.49. The stock had a trading volume of 328,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $109.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,321,000 after purchasing an additional 394,578 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,954,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49,690 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,752,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,196,000 after purchasing an additional 111,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 102.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 752,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,780,000 after purchasing an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

