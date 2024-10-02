Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Shares of J opened at $132.07 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $156.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.98.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

