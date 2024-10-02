Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading Up 11.3%

Shares of Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) shot up 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 322,032 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 65,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 16.98 and a quick ratio of 58.34.

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

