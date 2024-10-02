James H. Thompson Sells 8,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.32. 4,482,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,190,903. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 173.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,781,000 after acquiring an additional 534,176 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

