JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:JBDI) Quiet Period To End on October 7th

JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 7th. JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares had issued 2,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $11,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBDI opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $39.41.

Get JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares alerts:

About JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products.

Receive News & Ratings for JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.