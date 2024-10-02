JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:JBDI) Quiet Period To End on October 7th

JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 7th. JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares had issued 2,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $11,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JBDI opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $39.41.
About JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares
