Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.36. TXNM Energy has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TXNM Energy will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

