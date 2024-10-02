Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) to Hold

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

ZIM opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $417,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $5,849,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $2,343,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 306.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

