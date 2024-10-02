Jefferies Financial Group Raises American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $11.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the airline’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. BNP Paribas raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.09.

AAL traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,309,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,760,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,466,000 after buying an additional 14,549,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 806,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 598,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,432.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,368 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 558,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

