JOFF Fintech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Trading Up 0.1%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. 17,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 9,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.
About JOFF Fintech Acquisition
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
