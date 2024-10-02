John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.41

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $10.99. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 36,973 shares traded.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
