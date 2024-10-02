John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.41

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $10.99. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 36,973 shares traded.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

