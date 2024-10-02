John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:HPI traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $19.26. 43,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,454. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
