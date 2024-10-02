John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HPI traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $19.26. 43,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,454. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.