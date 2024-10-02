John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,529. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

