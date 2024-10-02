John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
HPS stock remained flat at $17.20 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,882. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $17.24.
