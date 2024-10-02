John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.55

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 9004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $127,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

