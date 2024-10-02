John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.55

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 9004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
