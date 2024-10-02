John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. 67,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,670. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

