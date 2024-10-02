John Kingman Purchases 726 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider John Kingman bought 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £1,640.76 ($2,194.70).

Legal & General Group Trading Down 0.4 %

LON LGEN traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 225.50 ($3.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,204,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,023,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 225.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.46). The stock has a market cap of £13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,510.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($4.01) to GBX 275 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.87) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.41) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.28) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 279 ($3.73).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

