John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.36

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.36 and last traded at $49.36, with a volume of 17446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLY. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 73.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

