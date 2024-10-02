John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.49

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.49, with a volume of 41 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.45.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

About John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

