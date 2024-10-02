Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) COO Sells $231,240.00 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JCI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.59. 2,270,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $78.23.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,514,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,962,000 after buying an additional 604,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,214,000 after buying an additional 479,548 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,485,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,167,000 after buying an additional 292,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.