Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Down 0.2%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $160.65 and last traded at $161.60. Approximately 817,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,092,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $388.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

