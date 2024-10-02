Johnson Service Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of JSG opened at GBX 155.80 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.96. The company has a market cap of £645.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,228.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of GBX 117.20 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 172 ($2.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 200 ($2.68) to GBX 205 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 185 ($2.47) to GBX 195 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

