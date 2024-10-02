JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $172.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.62.

NYSE MPC traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,993. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $139.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

