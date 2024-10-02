JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

