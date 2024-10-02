JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.94. 110,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 195.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 44,410 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 1,415.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 91,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 85,401 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

About JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

