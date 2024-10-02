Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Shares Down 8%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) was down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 379,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,606,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

