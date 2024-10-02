Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Shares Gap Down to $16.21

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $15.85. Kayne Anderson BDC shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 3,115 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBDC. UBS Group raised Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kayne Anderson BDC in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson BDC

In other Kayne Anderson BDC news, Director Mariel A. Joliet bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $209,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.