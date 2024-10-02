Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.53.
A number of research firms have commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KDP
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
KDP opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.35%.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keurig Dr Pepper
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.