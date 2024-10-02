Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.53.

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after buying an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $105,569,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,373,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,597 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

