Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

