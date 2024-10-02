Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Kezar Life Sciences Trading Up 2.3 %
Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.
