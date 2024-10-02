Khozema Shipchandler Sells 11,073 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02.

Twilio Stock Up 4.1 %

TWLO stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,312. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Twilio by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $1,689,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.