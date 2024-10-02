Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

NYSE:KMI opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

