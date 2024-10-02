Kistos (LON:KIST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.00

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.50), with a volume of 134137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.52).

Kistos Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.33.

About Kistos

Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

