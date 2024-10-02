Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KGS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $30.52.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $309.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. Research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

