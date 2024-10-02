Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.66. 3,626,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,001,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after buying an additional 1,775,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 26.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,093,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,126,000 after purchasing an additional 643,913 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 348.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 6,076.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,834,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,809 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

