Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.68

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $7.39. Koss shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 180,800 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.83 and a beta of -0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.58% of Koss worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

