KP Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

KP Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. KP Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.