KP Management LLC Makes New $707,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

KP Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.48.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $256.53 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $258.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.81.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

