KP Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

KP Management LLC reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 2.0% of KP Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KP Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $891.81 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $870.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $785.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,769,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,769,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,034 shares of company stock worth $48,181,625. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.