KP Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

KP Management LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.6% of KP Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. KP Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $274.54 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.98 and its 200 day moving average is $258.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

