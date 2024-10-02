KPP Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 2.4 %

APH stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.