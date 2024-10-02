KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after buying an additional 2,829,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,805,000 after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.79. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

