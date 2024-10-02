Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.84

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 4179990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.
Kraken Robotics Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$411.93 million, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39.
Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of C$22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0750751 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.
