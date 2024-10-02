Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,543 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Kura Oncology worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

